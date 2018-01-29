KC Library offering free tax prep services to those who make less than $60,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If filing your tax return intimidates you,and you don't want to pay an accountant to do it for you then why not go to the library for some free help.

Starting Monday, Jan. 29 through the end of March, the Kansas City Library is offering free tax preparation services at several branches in the metro. There are some restrictions to take part in this service - you need to make less than $60,000 to qualify. While the volunteers are trained, they are not financial professionals though they are certified to help you file with the IRS.

"A lot of times you might go to a pay for prepare, and you can actually save that money so when you’re saving that money that money can then be filtered in somewhere else," financial specialist Dr. Shatomi Lester-Edward said. "So why not take advantage of something that’s free."

The Mid Continent Library System and Johnson County Library System also offer free tax preparation services. Contact your local library to learn more about times, dates and qualifications.