Man suffers serious burns to hands and face in KCMO house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been seriously injured Monday night after a house caught on fire in KCMO, officials say.

More than a dozen Kansas City firefighters responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday to the house fire in the 8500 block of East 47th Street. Fire officials said intense flames were shooting throughout the first floor and up to the attic when they arrived.

The man was found lying by the front door. He suffered serious burns to his hands and face and was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Firefighters also safely rescued two dogs from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.