Northland church providing weekly lunch to NKC H.S. students surprised with $400 to keep mission going

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- What started more than a decade ago as a way for a local church to connect with their community has expanded into a weekly opportunity for students at North Kansas City High School to connect with members of First Christian Church.

Every Wednesday the church offers free hot dogs, sodas and chips to students and others in the community. Students say they look forward to this day each week.

"I can’t think of a single student who has not on some level been impacted by Northtown and so we nominated you for pay it forward project," senior Anna Beth Ranch said when presenting the award along with $400.

