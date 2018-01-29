Pizza knots for the big game from chef Renee Kelly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're still looking for that perfect snack to make for the big game, Chef Renee Kelly of Renee Kelly's Harvest shared one with Mark Alford and Abby Eden that is quick, yet full of flavor. Plus, it's easy for party guests to grab for those looking to graze without making a huge mess.

Pizza Knot

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons melted butter

¼ C. Olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tablespoons of Parsley, fresh, chopped

½ C. grated Parmesean cheese

1 can of biscuit dough- or you can make your own biscuits

⅔ C. Shredded mozzarella

½ C. italian sausage fully cooked and sliced

2 Tablespoons melted butter

1 Tablespoon Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon salt

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees

Mix together the first 2 Tablespoons melted butter, olive oil, garlic, parsley and parmesan cheese, set aside.

Roll out each biscuit flat, about ¼” thick.

Brush each flat biscuit with the butter mixture then sprinkle with the mozzarella and italian sausage.

They may resemble little pizzas without the sauce.

Cut each round in half, creating a half moon.

Roll each half to make a long piece of dough, (now it may resemble a taquito).

Tie the dough into a knot. Repeat until all long pieces of dough are tied.

Brush a heavy bottomed, oven safe pan with melted butter.

Place each knot in the pan.

Brush with the remaining butter and parmesan mixture, sprinkle with any remaining sausage and mozzarella.

Bake at 400 degrees for 18-20 minutes.

Serve with your favorite dipping sauce, marinara, alfredo, ranch, or more melted garlic butter.

