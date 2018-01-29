× Police chase turns deadly in Atchison, Kan. when 45-year-old driver misses curve, crashes into retaining wall

ATCHISON, Kan. — A driver is dead after a police chase through Atchison, Kan., Sunday morning.

It happened at the intersection of 22nd and Main Sunday just before 2 a.m.

Kansas troopers say 45-year-old Raymond Bosch Jr. of Effingham, Kan., refused to stop for police, missed a curve and went through a yard and hit a retaining wall. The impact caused the truck Bosch was driving to roll over.

Bosch died from his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.