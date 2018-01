KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police say the hand grenade officers found Monday in a stolen van in KCK was actually a training grenade.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted Monday night that “all is well” after officers found the grenade inside an abandoned stolen van near 35th Street and Wyandotte Avenue.

As the name suggests, a training grenade is used to safely teach someone how to use one.

No nearby buildings or homes were evacuated, police on scene told FOX4.