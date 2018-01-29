× Shawnee Mission NW increases security for the day after being notified of 2 people discussing bringing gun to school

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District stepped up security patrols at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School Monday after administration learned that two people had been discussing bringing a gun to school.

The school said they notified all the appropriate people of this discovery and implemented a soft lockdown.

This additional security setup will remain in place for the rest of the day Monday.

Shawna Samuel, director of communications for the district, previous told FOX4 over the phone that someone overheard another person in the community say something they felt was threatening toward the school’s administration, but the district has since clarified that administration was not the intended target of the threat.

Specifics about what was said or who said it were not released.