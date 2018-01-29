State audit of Village of Ferrelview finds inadequate oversight and tracking of revenue from tickets

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A state audit has been completed of the Village of Ferrelview, with auditors finding inadequate oversight, tracking of tickets issued, and accounting for excess court revenue.

Concerned citizens petitioned to request the audit. In 2017, the village Board of Trustees voted to discontinue the municipal division. Village officials expressed concerns about excess revenues from traffic tickets owed to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

“Residents of Ferrelview deserve accountability and transparency in all aspects of their government,” Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said in a statement. “Even though the municipal court is no longer in operation, village officials have a responsibility to take corrective action to ensure the law is followed.”

State law requires villages to calculate the percentage of their general operating revenue received from fines, bond forfeitures and court costs for municipal ordinance violations and minor traffic violations. If that percentage is more than 20 percent, the excess revenue must be submitted to the Department of Revenue.

The audit found that the village failed to maintain adequate support for the calculations it used to determine how much money it owed to the department. The calculation for 2016 showed the percentage of general operating revenue from those court collections was 43 percent, resulting in approximately $30,000 due to the department. Village officials said the amounts used in the calculations may not be accurate.

The petition audit of the Village of Ferrelview is still underway. The complete audit of the village municipal court can be found here.