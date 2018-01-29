Super deals for the big game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Slickdeals shares their best deals for Super Bowl Sunday! Use their website to find discounts on everything from big screen TV's to pizza.

If you watch Tech Smart regularly, you know that Slickdeals.net is one of my first stops each morning! Their website lists all of the current best deals on the web for a variety of products. How do you know they're a good deal? Millions of members post what they find and others vote up their favorites. Here are some of the top deals for the big game.

Mentioned:

65 inch Samsung TV for $999

Cut the cord but still want to watch the game?

Watch it live on TV on NBC with an over the air antenna, or subscribe to a service like DIRECTV NOW or grab a totally free 1 month trial to Fubo.tv.

Pizza Deals:

Buy one get one free at Blaze Pizza

Papa John's

Discounted Gift Cards at Raise and CardCash - keep in mind, my experience is that often these gift cards are delivered fast but they might not be instantaneous. So plan ahead if you want to use them on Super Bowl Sunday. Also, remember you can "stack" these discounted gift cards along with a coupon for extra savings!

Don't forget the blender!

