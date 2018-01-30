× Driver taken into custody after leading police on high-speed chase through KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase throughout Kansas City, officials say.

KC police dispatch said the pursuit began at about 3:30 p.m. after the driver of a Dodge Charger refused to pull over for a traffic stop at Blue Parkway and Elmwood Avenue.

About 30 minutes later, the driver stopped near 53rd Street and Jackson Avenue, got out of the car with his hands up and surrendered.

KCPD Sgt. Kari Thompson said the driver was wanted for an outstanding federal warrant. Thompson said details of that warrant won’t be released at this time.

No one else was in the vehicle, Thompson said, and no one was injured.