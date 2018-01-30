Fire damages three cars sitting on family owned KC car lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Bomb and arson crews are investigating after fire damaged three cars early Tuesday.

It happened at H&S Auto Sales near 58th and Prospect around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters say person driving by the car lot noticed the flames and immediately called 911 then the owners of the car lot.

The company's owner told FOX4 they believe the fires were set intentionally. They added that they believe this was the result of a threat to another family member, but they didn't want to go into detail. Bomb and arson crews have not yet confirmed what sparked the flames.

The owner said they are planning on selling the business in the future.