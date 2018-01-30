‘Glee’ star Mark Salling, who pleaded guilty to child pornography charge, found dead

LOS ANGELES — Actor Mark Salling, best known for his appearance in the popular TV series “Glee,” has been found dead, TMZ reports.

Salling, who pleaded guilty in October to a charge of child pornography possession, was found at the Los Angeles River in Sunland. TMZ reports that it appears the actor took his own life.

Sentencing in the case was set to begin in March.

In pleading guilty, the former actor admitted to downloading 50,000 images of child pornography on his computer, according to the Los Angeles Times. He also possessed 4,000 photos and 1,600 videos on a thumb drive.

Salling portrayed Noah “Puck” Puckerman in 96 episodes of “Glee” from 2009 to 2015, according to IMDB.com. He also appeared in the films “Rocky Road” and “Glee: the 3D Concert Movie.”

Cory Montheith, who played Finn Hudson on the show, died in July 2013. He was just 31 years old. The coroner ruled that Monteith died of a heroin and alcohol overdose.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

