If you’re an employer and want to submit a job opening, click here.

The following are job openings posted for the month of February.

February 1

1. Lawrence, Kan.

City Manager

Management Intern.

http://www.lawrenceks.org

2. Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Development Services

Secretary

http://www.cityofls.net

February 2

1. Lawrence, Kan.

Prairie Park Nature Center

Naturalist

http://www.lawrenceks.org

2. Garnett, Kan.

Account Clerk

http://www.simplygarnett.com