× Kansas City Chiefs trade QB Alex Smith to Washington Redskins, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly traded quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins, reports say.

According to the Kansas City Star, there is no word on details of the trade so far, and a trade can’t be completed until the first day of the new league year, March 14.

The 33-year-old quarterback is coming off a season with career-highs in passing yards, touchdowns and passer rating.

But the Star reports that by trading Smith, the Chiefs could save $17 million and make way for 2017 first-round draft pick Patrick Mahomes to become the starting quarterback.