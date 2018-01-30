Kansas City Chiefs trade QB Alex Smith to Washington Redskins, reports say

Posted 8:48 pm, January 30, 2018, by , Updated at 08:50PM, January 30, 2018

Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs audibles a call against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly traded quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins, reports say.

According to the Kansas City Star, there is no word on details of the trade so far, and a trade can’t be completed until the first day of the new league year, March 14.

The 33-year-old quarterback is coming off a season with career-highs in passing yards, touchdowns and passer rating.

But the Star reports that by trading Smith, the Chiefs could save $17 million and make way for 2017 first-round draft pick Patrick Mahomes to become the starting quarterback.