5 children escape unharmed, man taken into custody after standoff in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is in custody and five children are safe after a standoff in Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday morning.

Officer Thomas Tomasic with KCKPD tells FOX4 that the man, whom officers suspected was under the influence and armed, had threatened to kill the children, but thankfully a woman who lives at the home in the Welborn Lake area was able to escape and call police.

Police say the situation stemmed from a domestic situation.

The standoff lasted approximately two and half hours.

Barricade at 51 and WELBORN. Suspect is out and in custody — KCKPD (@KCKPDHQ) January 30, 2018

All kids are out and appear unharmed — KCKPD (@KCKPDHQ) January 30, 2018