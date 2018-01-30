× Olathe police investigating after woman found dead inside home on Westerfield Place

OLATHE, Kan. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon inside an Olathe home, officials say.

Olathe Police Sgt. Logan Bonney said around 4 p.m. Tuesday officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of East Westerfield Place, just minutes from Olathe North High School.

Bonney said when officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside. The woman’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

The death is under investigation, Bonney said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.