Two men shot by police at Dollar General store in Independence, officials say

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Two men were shot by police Tuesday night at a Dollar General store in Independence, officials say.

Independence Police spokesman John Syme said the shooting occurred Tuesday night at the Dollar General on 23rd Street near Westport Road after police were called to the store around 5:40 p.m. on a report of armed person.

The two men shot were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Syme said. No officers were injured in the incident.

Syme confirmed that both men were armed.

Information about what led up to the police shooting and the severity of injuries was not immediately available. Syme said the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX4 has crews on scene and will update as more information is made available.