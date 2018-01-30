Waste Management of Kansas offers bonuses to current employees and new hires

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Employees of Waste Management of Kansas will be receiving a special $2,000 bonus this year due to the new U.S. corporate tax structure, the company said in a statement.

“In Kansas City, we currently have 375 hard-working employees who qualify to participate in this program, and this special bonus is a great way to reward these employees that do not participate in our salaried incentive plans,” Justin Vetsch, senior district manager of Waste Management of Kansas, said in a statement. “As this special bonus is available to new drivers or helpers hired in 2018, we believe it also illustrates how Waste Management of Kansas is the employer of choice in this tight labor market.”

The bonus will be paid in December, or after the one-year anniversary of the employee’s hire date.

The company is also offering a $4,500 bonus to new drivers, paid over the first 18-months of employment. The company said the need for certified drivers continues to grow. The industry is currently facing a shortage of 35,000 to 40,000 nationwide, the statement claims.

