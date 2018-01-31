Jackson County Parks + Rec considers future of softball fields after flood damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular Jackson County sports complex continues to sit empty after last summer’s flooding but that is all about to change.

The question now is what will the Blue River Parkway become?

Deputy Director of Operations for Jackson County Parks + Rec, Brian Nowotny, toured the Blue River Parkway recreational area Wednesday. What used to be pristine softball fields used by about 100 teams per season is now a mangled mess of metal and debris.

“An incredible force of water devistating the fields here,” Nowotny said as he pointed out the ruined fields, fencing bent to the ground and concrete piling that used to hold backstops in place now out of the ground, the backstops mangled scraps of metal.

Now county park executives are trying to figure out what to do with this land that sits in a bend of the Blue River, which will always have flooding issues and has been closed for about 9 months.

“We are choosing to take a look at community needs engage the public in what they want, and so far we are hearing a lot about soccer, football, rugby, multi-use,” said Nowotny. “So are starting to focus more on that with our estimates and planning.”

Nowotny said multi-use fields to accommodate soccer, football and rugby are the best bet in this flood plane because they do not have the infrastructure that softball fields require.

Jackson County Parks + Rec is holding a public meeting Thursday night at the Fred Arbanas golf course from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

If you can’t go but want to weigh in, there is a comment section on the Jackson County Parks + Rec website, makeyourdayhere.com.