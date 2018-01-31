× KCMO shooting now a homicide after woman dies from gunshot to head

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are now investigating a homicide after a woman who was shot in the head died from her injuries, officials say.

A woman, whose name has not yet been released, was shot just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the 3300 block of Jackson, KCPD spokesman Darin Snapp said.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from the gunshot wound to her head.

Police are still searching for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.