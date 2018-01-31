Make your own French macarons, it’s easy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You don’t have to break the bank just to cook up something delicious and beautiful. Westin Hotels at Crown Center pastry chef Deepal Patel joined FOX4 Wednesday, Jan. 31 to share her recipe for macarons the morning crew was raving over.

Ingredients:

300g Almond Flour

300g Powder Sugar

110g Egg Whites

300g Granulated Sugar

75g H2O

Directions:

– Food process flour and powder sugar then combine with one set of egg whites and paddle (now is the time to add colors and/or flavors

– Cook granulated sugar and water to 240*F

– Whisk Second set of egg whites and stream in cooked sugar while hot until meringue is at stiff peak

– Fold whites into almond flour mixture

– Pour into pastry bag and pipe onto silicone mat

– Dry for 30 mins

– Bake for 8 mins at 350*F

– Fill with favorite buttercream or ganache after they cool

Blue cheese stuffed buffalo chicken meatballs

Ingredients:

1 pound ground chicken

2 gloves garlic, minced

½ yellow onion, grated

1 egg

½ cup Italian-style bread crumbs

2 tablespoons half and half

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup blue cheese crumbles

½ cup Hot Sauce

½ cup butter

¼ cup honey

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Mix first seven ingredients in medium bowl. Mold the mixture into meatballs.

Press a cube of blue cheese into the center of each meatball then fold the mixture around the cheese and press together. Roll into a ball so that the cheese is completely covered.

Place meatballs on a greased sheet pan and bake for 16-18 minutes or until golden and cooked through.

Wisk hot sauce, melted butter, and honey together in saucepan over medium heat until hot.

Toss baked meatballs in sauce and serve.

Makes about 16 meatballs.

