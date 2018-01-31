× MISSING: Police searching for missing 80-year-old man last seen in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing 80-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning in KCMO.

KCPD said George Salsig was last seen at 8 a.m. Wednesday near 9832 N. Potter Street.

Salsig is 5-foot-9 with grey hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a navy blue Air Force jacket and might be driving a gold, four-door 2005 Buick Century with the Missouri license plate MH8-Y8V.

Please call the KCPD Missings Persons Unit at 816-234-5136 if you see him.