Search on for federal prisoner who escaped from Truman Medical Center

Posted 5:54 am, January 31, 2018, by , Updated at 06:03AM, January 31, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- U.S. Marshals are searching for a federal prisoner who escaped from Truman Medical Center Tuesday night.

Larence Garth, described as 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, was receiving medical treatment  when he escaped and ran east along 24th Street toward 71-Highway.  U.S. Marshals said Garth attempted to solicit a ride from at least one passerby, but that person refused.

Larence Garth, escaped federal prisoner

Garth, who is in his early 30s, was last seen wearing black jeans, black and white sneakers, a blue paper shirt and was handcuffed to a chain that was padlocked around his waist.

Garth was in federal custody on charges of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information can contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Mike Stokes directly at 816-985-6915. Tips can also be made anonymously to the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers at 816-471-TIPS or www.kccrimestoppers.com.

A reward for his capture is available.