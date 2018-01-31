Search on for federal prisoner who escaped from Truman Medical Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- U.S. Marshals are searching for a federal prisoner who escaped from Truman Medical Center Tuesday night.

Larence Garth, described as 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, was receiving medical treatment when he escaped and ran east along 24th Street toward 71-Highway. U.S. Marshals said Garth attempted to solicit a ride from at least one passerby, but that person refused.

Garth, who is in his early 30s, was last seen wearing black jeans, black and white sneakers, a blue paper shirt and was handcuffed to a chain that was padlocked around his waist.

Garth was in federal custody on charges of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information can contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Mike Stokes directly at 816-985-6915. Tips can also be made anonymously to the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers at 816-471-TIPS or www.kccrimestoppers.com.

A reward for his capture is available.