OLATHE, Kan. — A Shawnee man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 12 years in prison for the death of a 7-month-old baby in 2015.

Aaron Jay Barnes Peck, 27, received a 155-month (just under 13 years) sentence, with some credit for time served, as well as a 15-year registration as a violent offender.

Peck was initially charged with first degree murder and felony child abuse, but pleaded guilty in November to 2nd degree murder in the child’s death.