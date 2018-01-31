× Storm Spotter courses through the National Weather Service

Each spring, the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Pleasant Hill and Topeka conduct courses to train SkyWarn Severe Weather Spotters in numerous locations throughout its forecast area. These training courses are free. They last approximately 90 minutes and do not require you to register ahead of time.

Whether you want to become more involved with severe storm spotting to assist local officials and the National Weather Service better keep your community safe from severe storms, or you just want to learn more about severe thunderstorms, this is the course for you. The schedule below will continue to grow as more dates and locations are added, so if you don’t see a location near you, check back periodically. Training will conclude by the end of March.

Click here for the Pleasant Hill schedule.

Click here for the Topeka schedule.

Click Here for the Douglas County Severe Weather Symposium (all day seminar for those who want to learn more about severe weather)