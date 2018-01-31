× Victim in Kansas City, Kansas home invasion injures suspect who then flees

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The police chief in Kansas City, Kan., says a suspect broke into a home early Wednesday morning and was confronted by a person at the home, resulting in the suspect being injured.

The suspect fled the scene after the victim wounded him or her.

It happened in the 2900 block of N. 30th, which is less than half a mile southwest of 27th & Quindaro. FOX4 will update this story as more information is released.