Win For KC honors local woman empowering young ladies across country with tools & confidence to defend themselves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local woman who endured the unthinkable more than a decade ago has found a way to help others around the world through her process of coping.

Jill Leiker, is an advocate for empowering women and girls to protect themselves.

After the tragic death of Ali Kemp, The Ali Kemp Educational (T.A.K.E.) Foundation was formed and Jill established the T.A.K.E. Defense program to educate women and girls about the importance of self-defense.

Over the last 12 years, this program has reached over 65,000 people, including young girls at Camp WIN and college students across the United States. Jill has made it her mission to support young women by giving them the tools and confidence to defend themselves.

Because of her dedication to empowering young women, she was named the 2018 BKD Wow Award.

The Women’s Sports Awards celebration is Wednesday, Feb. 7. It starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Kansas City Convention Center. For more details, click here.