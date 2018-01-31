× Woman wanted in 2017 KCK homicide, 2 others lead police on high-speed chase across state lines

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A woman wanted in connection with a 2017 KCK homicide and two others led police on a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

A police spokesman said the chase started in KCMO. Officers used a tire deflation device to stop the car in KCK. There was minor damage to a patrol car, officials said, but no one was injured.

Two women and a man were taken into custody. One of those women was wanted in connection with the death of 29-year-old Kevin Fowler on Aug. 30. Fowler was killed in a shooting in the 1400 block of North 75th Drive in KCK, police said.