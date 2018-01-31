× You Matter: Resources for teens battling suicidal thoughts and depression

Phone and text lines:

Crisis Text Hotline:

Text Kansas or Missouri to 741741

https://www.crisistextline.org

Johnson Co. Mental Health Center Crisis Line: 913-268-0156

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800)273-8255

Steve Fund: Created a special keyword, STEVE so young people of color can text 741741 to connect to a trained crisis counselor

StrongHeart: 844-762-8483 This is a culturally-appropriate, confidential, free hotline for Native Americans impacted by domestic violence and dating violence. The phone is answered from 9am to 5:30pm Monday through Friday;

Trevor Project: 866-488-7386. This 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention line is focused on LGBT youth. Phone 866-488-7386 anytime. The text line is available from 4:00pm – 8:00pm EST / 1:00pm – 5:00pm PT on Thursdays and Fridays by texting “Trevor” to 1-202-304-1200. The service also includes an online chat room 7 days a week from 3:00pm – 9:00pm EST / 12:00pm – 6:00pm PT.

Trans Lifeline: 877-565-886. This is primarily for transgender people experiencing a crisis. The hotline is staffed by transgender people. 877-565-88

Text-A-Tip Hotline: http://kccrimestoppers.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=452&

Students download the free mobile app, P3 Tips, to their phones. The text goes to Crime Stoppers, which passes on the information to the school principal or resource deputy). This app is available citywide.

Websites:

American Association of Suicidology:

http://www.suicidology.org

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

https://afsp.org/chapter/afsp-greater-kansas/

Greater Kansas City Mental Health Coalition:

http://www.jfskc.org/greater-kansas-city-mental-health-coalition/

Johnson County Mental Health Center:

https://www.jocogov.org/dept/mental-health/education-outreach/suicide-prevention/resources

Johnson County Mental Health Center – You Are Not Alone video:



Johnson County Suicide Prevention Coalition:

https://www.jocogov.org/dept/mental-health/education-outreach/suicide-prevention/johnson-county-suicide-prevention-coalition

Kansas Prevention Collaborative:

http://www.kansaspreventioncollaborative.org

Kansas Suicide Prevention Resource Center:

http://www.kansassuicideprevention.org

Nami Kansas:

https://namikansas.org/

Rediscover:

http://rediscovermh.org

Speak Up Suicide Prevention:

http://www.speakup.us

Suicide Prevention Lifeline:

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Suicide Prevention Resource Center:

http://www.sprc.org

Tom Karlin Foundation:

http://www.tomkarlinfoundation.com

Tri-County Mental Health:

http://www.tri-countymhs.org/zero-suicide/

Wyandot Center:

http://www.wyandotcenter.org/Home

Warning Signs of Suicide

If you or someone you know exhibits any of these signs, immediately call a mental health professional or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255:

• Threatening to hurt or kill oneself or talking about wanting to hurt or kill oneself;

• Looking for ways to kill oneself by seeking access to firearms, pills, or other means;

• Talking or writing about death, dying, or suicide when these actions are out of the ordinary for the person;

• Feeling hopeless.

• Feeling rage or uncontrolled anger or seeking revenge.

• Acting reckless or engaging in risky activities — seemingly without thinking.

• Feeling trapped — like there’s no way out.

• Increasing alcohol or drug use.

• Withdrawing from friends, family, and society.

• Feeling anxious, agitated, or unable to sleep or sleeping all the time.

• Experiencing dramatic mood changes.

• Seeing no reason for living or having no sense of purpose in life.

Suicide Is 100% Preventable If You Know The Signs And Take Action.

• Be aware. Learn the warning signs.

• Get involved. Become available. Show interest and support.

• Ask if he/she is thinking about suicide.

• Be direct. Talk openly and freely about suicide.

• Be willing to listen. Allow for expression of feelings. Accept the feelings.

• Be non-judgmental. Don’t debate whether suicide is right or wrong, or feelings are good or bad. Don’t lecture on the value of life.

• Don’t dare him/her to do it.

• Don’t give advice by making decisions for someone else, or by telling them to behave differently;

• Don’t ask ‘why’. This encourages defensiveness.

• Offer empathy, not sympathy.

• Don’t act shocked. This creates distance.

• Don’t be sworn to secrecy. Seek support.

• Offer hope that alternatives are available, do not offer glib reassurance; it only proves you don’t understand.

• Take action! Remove means, likes weapons or pills.

• Get help from individuals or agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention.

– Source: Coalition for Suicide Prevention