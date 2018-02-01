2 charged in death of Euroda man found in burning house

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Douglas County authorities say two women are in custody in the death of a Eudora man whose body was found inside a burning house.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney, Lawrence resident Tria L. Evans, 38 and Leavenworth resident Christina L. Towell, 37, are charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, arson and aggravated burglary associated with the death of Joel Wales in November 2017.

Wales was found dead Nov. 3 in the home south of Lawrence.

Evans and Towell are expected to appear in court Friday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. Their bonds have been set at $1 million cash.