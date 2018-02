Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The Big 12 Conference's regular season basketball race has reached its midway point: Nine games down. Nine more to go.

The big question: Will the Kansas Jayhawks win it again?

For the answer, FOX4 Sports recently spent some time in the student section at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence where are well aware that a 14th-straight Big 12 title is the goal.

See their predictions and hopes in the video player above.