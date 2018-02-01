Centra Care Urgent Care centers offering free flu shots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- As the flu continues to sicken families across the metro, there is still time for you to get the flu shot.

Centra Care Shawnee Mission Urgent Care is offering free flu shots Thursday and Friday to everyone in the community.

While the vaccine is only 30 percent effective this year, doctors say getting it is your best hope. Plus it will reduce your flu symptoms should you get sick.

The CDC predicts another two months of flu season. So while it takes about a week for the vaccine to kick in, doctors say you still have time.

"It’s still gives you some protection against influenza, and it’s the only protection that we have, there’s nothing else out there available," Dr. Sandra Archer said. "One of the analogies that we’ve made is we continue to wear seat belts and I see that doesn’t guarantee that you’re not gonna be injured in a car crash but we continue to do that. That’s kind a comparison for the influenza vaccine. "

You can get the free flu shots at these for locations in Lenexa, Overland Park, Olathe, and Shawnee. They are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

All Centra Care Shawnee Mission Urgent Care locations:

Lenexa – 9040 Quivira

Overland Park – 9099 West 135th St.

Olathe – 14744 W. 119th St.

Shawnee – 11245 Shawnee Mission Pkwy