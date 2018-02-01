Former Children’s Mercy Hospital doctor’s license suspended in Michigan after sexual misconduct allegations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The license of a former Children’s Mercy Hospital doctor has been suspended in Michigan following allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with patients.

In a letter to his former patients, Children’s Mercy said Mark Hoeltzel, who worked as a pediatric rheumatologist at Children’s Mercy from 2007-2013, has had his license suspended in December. He is under investigation by Michigan law enforcement after reports of sexual misconduct with at least two patients in Michigan, where he has worked since 2013.

Children’s Mercy said they are “conducting a thorough review” of Hoeltzel’s time at the Kansas City hospital.

The hospital issued the following statement via email Thursday night:

“Our patients’ well-being is our highest priority, and the allegations in Michigan are serious. After learning of the suspension of his license by Michigan, we reached out via the letter below (and attached) to Dr. Hoeltzel’s patients and their families during his time at Children’s Mercy. Dr. Hoeltzel was a pediatric rheumatologist on staff at Children’s Mercy from 2007 to 2013, and he has not been employed at Children’s Mercy since then.

“We know this is disturbing news for our patients and families and we are offering them resources, including an informational webpage and a dedicated phone line and email box staffed by licensed social workers. We are also in the process of conducting a thorough review of Dr. Hoeltzel’s time at Children’s Mercy.”

Documents detailing Hoeltzel’s suspension say he allegedly sent flirtatious and suggestive messages from 2004-2006 to a former patient who was 11 years old when he first saw her as a patient at a Michigan arthritis camp.

In 2006 when the victim’s mother reported the conversations, Hoeltzel underwent “a boundaries course,” according to the suspension document.

The complaint also says Hoeltzel allegedly communicated with a University of Michigan patient via text message and email from December 2015-2017. During that time, he allegedly prescribed the patient with various controlled substances, including oxycontin and morphine sulfate.

The suspension document says conversations between the two were eventually became sexual, and in 2016, Hoeltzel allegedly began a sexual relationship with the patient.