Los Angeles school shooting: 15-yr-old boy shot in head in critical condition; girl arrested

LOS ANGELES — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head Thursday at his Los Angeles middle school and he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A 15-year-old girl was also shot in the wrist and is in fair condition. Three others were wounded.

The three others range in age from 11 to 30 and suffered minor cuts and scrapes.

Police arrested the female student and recovered a gun after the shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at Salvador B. Castro Middle School, west of the city’s downtown.

Television news footage showed a girl with dark hair wearing a sweatshirt being led out of the school in handcuffs a short time later.

Police cars blocked off an intersection near the school and parents gathered at the street corner, talking on their phones and awaiting word on their children.

Gloria Echeverria was waiting outside a line of police tape preventing people from approaching the school, waiting for news about her 13-year-old son.

“I’m just hoping it has nothing to do with him,” she said. “I’m just scared for all the kids — school is supposed to be a safe place for them, and apparently it’s not.”

Steve Zipperman, chief of the Los Angeles Unified School District police force, said the school’s campus remained on lockdown later in the morning but had been declared safe.

“We will attend to the needs of these students who witnessed this very carefully, with the understanding this is very traumatic,” Zipperman said. “We have our school mental health folks that are here to support the needs of the students.”

Police and leaders worked Thursday to secure the school to be sure there are no accomplices.

Students at middle and high schools in Los Angeles middle are subject to daily random searches for weapons using metal-detector wands.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has a policy that requires every middle and high school campus to conduct daily random searches at different hours of the school day for students in the sixth grade and up.

An audit released in April found 10 percent of schools did not conduct daily searches and one-fourth did not have enough metal detector wands.

Below are pictures from KTLA-TV: