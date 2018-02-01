Healing House volunteers hard at work to transform abandoned home into place of hope for local men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An old, abandoned house in Kansas City, Mo., is being transformed into a place for redemption.

A local organization called Healing House is behind the remodel. The organization is known for helping addicts get back on their feet.

Their new location will be at Independence and Cypress.

Healing House currently has four women’s and four men’s homes in the metro. The fifth men’s home is opening in late February.

When Healing House took over the house at Independence and Cypress a year ago - it was a den of drug abuse, prostitution, violence and despair. There was no electricity or running water.

Now it’s being transformed into a place to accommodate men in recovery. Healing House residents are working side by side with many volunteers to get the work done.

Each house has a name. This one will be called the McNeely house in honor of Greg McNeely. He was a big supporter of healing house before he passed away last year.