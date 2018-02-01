NB I-35 closed between 18th Street and 7th Street after fiery tractor-trailer crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. --Northbound I-35 is closed Thursday morning due to a tractor-trailer fire.

The closure is between 18th Street and 7th Street.

First responders on the scene say the double trailer was carrying bottles of butane, nitric acid and other explosives. So when it crashed into a barrier, it caught fire. Hazmat crews are on the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route. The highway will be closed for several hours.