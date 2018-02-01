With flu running rampant, metro Catholic school cancels classes on Friday to disinfect building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- The flu has hit one metro school so hard that officials have canceled classes Friday so they can disinfect the entire building.

Like most of the metro -- and the nation, too -- flu diagnoses have been rampant at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Leawood, Kan. In fact, it's been so bad that during Catholic Schools Week this week, they decided to cancel several activities rather than risk more people getting the virus.

But Catholic Schools Week activities aren't the only thing school officials called off. Classes won't be in session Friday at all.

Instead, crews are set to disinfect everything inside the building, hopefully getting rid of a lot of nasty germs and giving teachers and students a break to recover.