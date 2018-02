KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews are responding to a gas leak Friday night at the Country Club Plaza, officials say.

The Kansas City Fire Department and gas company Spire are working to resolve the problem near 47th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Meanwhile, KC police are helping divert traffic in the area.

No stores in the area have been evacuated.

Information about what caused the gas leak was not immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.