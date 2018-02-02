Fire forces nearly 20 Overland Park residents from apartment building, 11 will not be able to return home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The mixture of freezing temperatures and water created complications for Overland Park firefighters working an apartment fire Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at the Meadowlark Hill Apartments, 91st and Robinson.

Nearly 20 people were forced from their home, and 11 will not be able to return home because the three apartments they were living in sustained heavy damage.

Lenexa firefighters along with Consolidated Fire District #2 assisted Overland Park firefighters in battling the blaze. These fire responders also had to use salt around the scene to eliminate some of the ice forming as the water froze.

"So all in all no injuries," Overland Park Fire Chief Bryan Dehner said. "So we'll take that. So right now with a middle of the night incident with this many people, we'll take that."

Investigators say they will wait until the sun comes up to determine a cause.