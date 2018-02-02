Former KCK mayor says firefighters are harassing him after sirens blare outside his home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tensions between the KCK Fire Department and the city’s former mayor are flaring once again.

An investigation by the KCK Fire Department determined some firefighters set of a firetruck siren early Tuesday morning near former mayor Mark Holland’s house. The department said the firefighters were returning to the station from a medical call when they set off the siren.

After they had passed his home, Holland said they turned the siren off. The former mayor posted surveillance video of the firefighters’ actions, which he called harassment, on his Facebook page.

The department said in a statement the firefighters involved “will be dealt with as necessary to ensure that activation of sirens and lights will only be done in compliance with current policies.”

The former mayor and KCK firefighters have a contentious relationship. The firefighters’ union, which backed David Alvey for mayor in last year’s election, fell into a back-and-forth mud slinging with Holland that ended with the resignation of the KCK fire chief and Holland’s accusations of corruption in the fire department.