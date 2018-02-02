Is “Last Flag Flying” worth raising up? “The Square” well-rounded? “Boo 2” too much? Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A road movie with three great actors, a winner at the Cannes Film Festival and the latest from Tyler Perry are all new home video options. Shawn and Russ let us know what's worth your time.

1) LAST FLAG FLYING (R)

Amazon Studios

RUSS

“Last Flag Flying” is a respectable and well-acted drama from filmmaker Richard Linklater about three Vietnam Vets played by Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne, who go on a road trip to bury Carell’s son, a soldier killed in the Iraq War. While the story meanders, the solid cast hoists this flag with aplomb.

SHAWN

“Last Flag Flying" presents a different look at war. I appreciated this movie more than I actually like it. There is way too much talking and it stalls out a bit but Cranston, Carroll and Fishburne are fantastic together.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) THE SQUARE (R)

Magnolia Pictures

RUSS

The Swedish film "The Square" is an Oscar nominee for Best Foreign Language Film. It's a satirical comic drama about a museum curator who faces a personal crisis after his cell phone is stolen. It’s overlong, very slow and its reach exceeds its grasp, but “The Square” is a quirky examination of contemporary social morality.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

3) BOO 2! A MADEA HALLOWEEN (PG-13)

Lionsgate

SHAWN

“Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” is one of the worst movies ever made. But hey, Tyler Perry has never claimed to be a great filmmaker. But this movie is ridiculous…or ridiculously bad.

