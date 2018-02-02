× KC Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s first move in video game competition has social media buzzing

MINNEAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to get in the groove for the 2018 football season.

NFL Network anchor Dan Hellie tweeted late Thursday that while playing Madden NFL against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kelce’s first move was to bench quarterback Alex Smith. Kelce then put quarterback Patrick Mahomes II into the game.

The Chiefs traded Smith earlier this week to the Washington Redskins for cornerback Kendall Fuller and draft picks.

Kelce was likely just having fun and entertaining the crowd.

“Can’t say enough about the guy…. one of the best competitors and teammates I’ve ever been around. Someone who I owe a lot of my success to, and a guy that’s been a class act through all the ups n downs. Thanks for all the memories brotha!” Kelce tweeted Tuesday with a picture of Smith.

Kelce tweeted late Thursday that he defeated Kamara during the Madden NFL competition.

At @EASPORTS Super Bowl party. Travis Kelce playing Alvin Kamara in Madden and the first thing Kelce does is bench Alex Smith for Pat Mahomes 😂😂 — Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) February 2, 2018