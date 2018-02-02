FOX4 Forecast: Watching Sunday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bundle up... We are off to a bitterly cold start this morning! Into the afternoon we will see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the middle 30s. A brief bump in temperatures Saturday before the big plunge Sunday. And we are keeping an eye on snow chances! The details in the updated forecast here:

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month