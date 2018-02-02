Popcorn Bag Black History Month movie suggestions!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- In recognition of Black History Month, here are some movies FOX4 film critics Shawn Edwards and Russ Simmons think are apt viewing choices to commemorate the annual observance.

RUSS’ CHOICES : 1) 12 YEARS A SLAVE (R) -2013 Fox Searchlight RUSS “12 Years a Slave” deservedly won the Best Picture Oscar for 2013. Inspired by a true story, it tells the harrowing tale of a free man, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who was captured in New York and sent into slavery on a Louisiana plantation in the 1800s. It’s hard to watch, but packs an emotional wallop. RUSS: 5 Popcorn Bags SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags 2) LILIES OF THE FIELD (Not rated) -1963 United Artists (20th Century Fox Home Video) RUSS Here's something easy to watch. Sidney Poitier’s Oscar-winning performance propels the sentimental1963 comic drama, “Lilies of the Field.” Poitier plays a laborer who helps out some immigrant German nuns who are struggling to establish a small chapel for a rural Arizona community. In this story, the leading character’s race was irrelevant, making “Lilies of the Field” all the more unique for its time. RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags SHAWN’S CHOICES: 1) GET OUT (R) -2017 Universal SHAWN “Get Out”’is a game-changer. A once in a generation phenomenon. The rare movie that gets better with each viewing. Written and directed by Jordan Peele who cleverly flipped the horror genre with a satire that bodly examines race relations in America. Brilliant and completely deserving of all four Oscar nominations. RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags 2) THE BUTLER (PG-13) -2013 The Weinstein Company SHAWN “The Butler” directed by Lee Daniels and starring Forest Whitaker is an ambitious movie that chronicles a butler’s time working in the White House for several administrations. It doesn’t always work but this fictional story provides cinematic importance. A nod to the Civil Rights Movement. RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

OPENING IN THEATERS THIS WEEK:

“Winchester” is a horror thriller starring Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke that was reportedly inspired by true events. “Vazante” is a Portuguese language period drama dealing with slavery in 1820s Brazil. “Victor Crowley” is the third entry in the “Hatchet” slasher film series. Kane Hodder returns as the titular, supernatural serial killer.

