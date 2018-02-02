Royals load up trucks of baseball essentials, players’ luggage for trip to Spring Training in Arizona

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another sure sign that spring training is right around the corner: the Royals loaded a pair of trucks Friday morning outside of Kauffman Stadium with equipment for the journey to Arizona.

The two trucks, filled with clubhouse essentials and players’ luggage, left Kansas City at noon Friday and are scheduled to arrive in Surprise, Arizona, on Saturday.

Although the Royals’ roster is very much a work in progress, the contents of the trucks include everything one can imagine for several weeks of spring training — baseballs, bats, gloves, shoes, jackets, video equipment and probably even a few sets of golf clubs.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Feb. 13. The rest of the club reports to Surprise on Feb. 18. The Royals first Cactus League game is Feb. 24 versus the Dodgers at Surprise Stadium.

