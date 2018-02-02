Video shows thief stealing dog that ‘brings joy to the neighborhood’ from front yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Colorado family hopes security camera video of a thief stealing their dog from their front yard will help bring the pet back home.

It happened Tuesday afternoon near East Sixth Avenue and Monaco Parkway in Denver, according to KDVR.

The video shows the thief driving past the house in a black vehicle, then returning to take the dog as the friendly pup named Zoe wags her tail.

After seeing the crime, a neighbor alerted the family about what happened.

The family said they just want Zoe back.

"She brings joy to the neighborhood. There are children that walk home from school every day that come and see her and pet her," owner Jaime Gastelle said. "It's horrible that this has happened and I think the entire neighborhood is devastated."

Zoe is a 7-month-old Shih Tzu. Anyone with information is asked to call the Denver Police Department.