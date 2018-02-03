Travis Kelce among NFL stars roasted in latest edition of ‘Mean Tweets’

Warning: Crude language ahead!

LOS ANGELES — It’s time for another round of Jimmy Kimmel’s popular late night sketch, ‘Mean Tweets,’ and with the Super Bowl coming up, this edition features NFL athletes.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was one of the football stars reading an insult aimed at him from the world of social media, and this particular tweeter wasn’t just dissing his sports skills. Kelce smiled wide as he read the tweet.

Other big names like Michael Crabtree, Ndamukong Suh, and NFL legends like Peyton Manning and Terry Bradshaw are also featured.