Basil Spinach Pesto with Walnuts

Source: Hy-Vee.com

ALL YOU NEED

1/3 cup walnuts, finely chopped

1 cup packed basil leaves

1 cup packed spinach leaves

½ cup finely shredded parmesan cheese

1 tsp minced garlic

½ tsp sea salt

Pinch red pepper flakes, optional

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

ALL YOU DO

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place walnuts on an ungreased baking sheet and bake until lightly toasted, about 10 minutes; remove and set aside to cool.

2. In a food processor, combine basil, spinach, walnuts, Parmesan, garlic, salt and red pepper flakes, if desired. Cover and pulse until coarsely chopped. Add oil and process until thoroughly combined.

3. Store in the fridge up to one week or in the freezer up to one month. Thaw frozen pesto in fridge overnight before use.