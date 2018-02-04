Comedian Kevin Hart drops F-bomb on live TV, blocked from podium after Eagles win

The Super Bowl was a big night, and Kevin Hart seemed to be enjoying himself.

He may have been getting a little too loose, particularly when he said the f-word live on NFL Gameday, after Deon Sanders approached him saying, “I’m standing behind you. I don’t want you to fall.”

“Get off of me! I’m not, I’m not drunk! Get off of me! I’m having a good time!” Hart said, just before he said the curse word and then left the broadcast area while the announcers chuckled.

He was also spotted trying to get on the podium as the Eagles were presented with the Lombardy trophy. Hart was denied at the stairs by a large security guard who towered over the 5-foot-4 comedian.

The Eagles may have lit up the scoreboard, but Hart was lighting up social media, as folks quickly flocked to Twitter to post Hart’s antics.