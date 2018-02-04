Juvenile reports being “left to die” in rural area

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. — Two juveniles are in custody after allegedly choking, stabbing, and beating another minor.

The sheriff’s department says the suspects and victim went to a rural part of Livingston County on Friday night. The two suspects hit the victim on the head with a large rock – tried to choke him – and tried to tie him up with rope and duct tape. At some point, the victim was also stabbed and claimed that he was going to be left to die.

The victim was able to escape by agreeing to kill another person the suspects reportedly disliked. A parent took the victim to the hospital and got law enforcement involved.

Sheriff Steve Cox says he’s asking that the juveniles be charged as adults, although that decision will be up to prosecutors.